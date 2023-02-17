Microtech, an innovative SME active in the design, assembly and sale of IT devices and IT components, announces that the capital raising campaign on the Mamacrowd platform launched on 25 October 2022 has exceeded the minimum target of 2 million euros and reached 2.7 million euro, also thanks to two important orders by Anthilia Capital Partners SGR SpA on behalf of Anthilia ELTIF Economia Reale Italia and the AZIMUT ELTIF – Venture Capital ALIcrowd II fund. The collection remains open until February 24 and will not be further extended.

Microtech stands as a leader in the design and development of innovative and versatile electronic devices and digital solutions, with the aim of guaranteeing quality and reliability to its customers by simplifying every single aspect of the complex man-machine interaction. The proceeds of the campaign will be used for the marketing of the innovative LudiX proprietary software platform for the gaming sector, as well as for the internationalization process with the consequent strengthening of specific managerial figures.

Fabio Rifici, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Microtech, commented: “Exceeding the minimum funding target by wide margins confirms investors’ interest in our business model and in the interesting growth prospects it can generate. Now thanks to the capital raised we will be able to consolidate ourselves in the gaming sector, strategic for us thanks to the excellent growth prospects and the recently closed agreement with GameStop Italia, continue with the expected managerial strengthening and international growth”.