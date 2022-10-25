Microtech, an innovative SME active in the design, assembly and sale of IT devices and IT components, today announced the launch of a capital raising campaign on Mamacrowd, the most important Italian platform for equity crowdfunding investments.

In detail, the maximum funding target, which will be open until December 30, is 4 million euros, with a minimum target of 2 million euros.

As commented by Fabio Rifici, Microtech’s CEO, “the collection campaign on Mamacrowd will allow us, in addition to the marketing on the market of the innovative proprietary software platform LudiX, to also support the internationalization process and the consequent strengthening and implementation of specific managerial figures. “.

In fact, we remind you that Microtech owns the LudiX software platform dedicated to the gaming sector which allows, in a simplified way, to build gaming PCs even without specific technical skills and according to the technological requirements dictated by the end user.

But not only that, in the company’s plans, the campaign will contribute to the internationalization process that aims to expand especially in Central-Eastern Europe and in countries with high demand for entry level IT products and solutions.

With this campaign, the company also aims to accelerate commercial development thanks to the introduction of “Smart Vending Machines” which will inaugurate a new in-store shopping experience, thus allowing the customer to configure the PC according to their needs, in autonomously and with simplicity.

In the period 2019-2021, Microtech’s revenues increased from 2.9 million euros to 19.8 million euros, with an annual growth rate of + 90%. Furthermore, the prospects for the next three years are good in fact for the next three years a total turnover of more than 40 million euros is expected.