Mid-August without sold-out but Santanchè minimizes: “It’s the zero year of tourism”

Instagrammable, with a folkloristic and irresistible aesthetic for foreigners, increasingly prohibitive for the wallets of the natives, who in fact beat a retreat towards other destinations.

The high cost of living weighs, and not a little, on the pockets of Italians, who leave the field free, especially in some areas, Florence, Rome, Venice, the Amalfi coast or Puglia, to the invasion of foreigners, especially Americans with pockets filled with a currency that is now much stronger than the euro.

The summer of Italian tourism, on the threshold of the mid-August watershed, arrives with shortness of breath. The head of the dicastery and queen of the Versilian shores, Daniela Santanchè, also admitted it, speaking of a year of transition. “I wouldn’t speak of a decline, but neither of the success of tourism – said the minister -. In fact, this is the first year without pandemic restrictions, without data “doped” by the emergency, and therefore we can speak of year zero. We had a June above expectations, followed by good numbers in July. Less well August, which has some objective declines, but on which some reflections must be made ».

The minister’s words echo those of Federalberghi’s number one, Bernabò Bocca: “It’s not going badly, but not as booming as it should be in this period.” In fact, the “sold out” sign is the preserve of a few places. «There is no full house in Sardinia, in Versilia we are at 70% occupancy, last year the quota was 87%. In short, we can say a generalized drop of 15% but unfortunately much more in certain places, even less than 30%». Bocca also remarked that expensive holidays are not an all-Italian characteristic. «In Greece prices have tripled, in Spain the same. Mykonos is as expensive as fire and so is Ibiza. So let’s stop saying Italy is expensive and the others are cheap».

If, as the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida said, speaking of expensive holidays in Puglia, “quality comes at a price”, then it is clear that, at least for Italians, it is time to get down to business.

However, it is difficult to give up the mid-August bridge. According to Assoturismo, 17 million tourists are expected for the imminent August 15, 60% of which are Italians, in the accommodation facilities of the boot. Growing numbers compared to the last few weeks, which however will not meet any sold-out. The average occupancy rate of the offer stands at 90%, more than one point less than in 2022, despite the fact that this year, due to the calendar, the August bank holiday lasts one day longer. “We have to reflect on the perennial problems of our tourism, we need to use the resources of the Pnrr to improve the infrastructures to support the tourist economy,” commented the president of the association, Vittorio Messina.

For Coldiretti, one out of two Italians (48%) has nevertheless decided to move on the occasion of the black dot weekend on Italian roads – Anas has decided to close most of the construction sites in view of the exodus – even if there is 20% of citizens who say they spend it at home getting married again while for another 31% it is a day like any other and 1% do not yet know what they will do.

According to Santanchè, net of this year’s decline, tourism will continue to be one of the most powerful engines for the Italian GDP. “It really is a chance to make Italy grow, an industry which today contributes overall to 13% of GDP and which I would like, at the end of the mandate, to leave as the first producer of wealth in the nation”. We will see. Certainly, despite the faded effect on the postcards of 2023, it is a sector capable of providing work. So argues a survey by the Labor Consultant Studies Foundation, according to which in the coming months we could see a recovery of pre-pandemic levels.

The driving force behind the growth of tourism is employed work, which absorbs almost all of the new employment (+13.8%), while the self-employed appear to be less dynamic (+1.9%). Female employment is flying – “it makes me proud” the minister said about it – which marks a +15.5% in the last year with almost 100,000 more employed, against the +5.5% recorded by the male counterpart.