(Original title: The Mid-Autumn Festival urges pre-made dishes on the spot to read the core concept of the company’s financial report in the first half of the year)

The Mid-Autumn Festival is here, and besides moon cakes, family banquets have become the “top priority” for consumers from all over the world. Since the Spring Festival in 2022, all kinds of pre-made dishes that save time and effort have also become one of the dishes on the table of many consumers.

Superimposing the trend of local festivals, including Shuanghui Foods, Yuyuan Shares, Miss You, Ziyan Foods, Anjing Foods, Weizhixiang, Wal-Mart, Hema and other companies and supermarkets have launched pre-made dishes for the Mid-Autumn Festival Reunion Banquet in advance to seize the market.

Meituan Shopping data shows that compared to the beginning of this year, the sales of dishes before the Mid-Autumn Festival increased by 50% month-on-month, and the majority of consumers are young women born in the 80s and 90s who cook on weekends. However, some businesses reported that pre-made dishes are still a new thing, and some consumers who are early adopters are relatively unfamiliar with their cooking steps after buying them home, and their consumption and cooking habits still need to be cultivated.

At the same time, the “Review Plan for the Production License of Prefabricated Vegetables in the Yangtze River Delta Region (Draft for Comment)” was also officially solicited from the public before the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When the competition between all parties is in full swing, in the first half of 2022, what will be the stock price trend, revenue, net profit and production capacity of A-share pre-made dishes core concept enterprises? Let you read the picture!