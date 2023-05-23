Home » Midday review: Shanghai stock index fell 0.58%, the pharmaceutical sector strengthened across the board
Business

Midday review: Shanghai stock index fell 0.58%, the pharmaceutical sector strengthened across the board

by admin

According to the e-company news from the Securities Times, the three major A-share indexes fluctuated at low levels in the morning. As of the midday close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.58%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.12%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.21%. On the disk, the pharmaceutical sector strengthened across the board, the concept of new crown drugs rose sharply, Hanyu Pharmaceutical, Nuotai Biological, etc. rose by more than 10%, and stocks such as Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical and Xinhua Pharmaceutical rose by their daily limit. CPO concepts, building materials, POE film, integrated die-casting, TOPCon batteries, HJT batteries, commercial chains, textiles and apparel, and other sectors also saw the largest gains, while shipping, insurance, telecommunications operations, virtual power plants, banks, and Chinese initials saw the largest declines. Stocks in the two cities fell more than rose, and more than 2,600 stocks fell.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the official app of “Securities Times”, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  The quality and efficiency of banking and insurance institutions serving the real economy have improved. In the first quarter, private enterprise loans increased by 3.7 trillion yuan year-on-year.

You may also like

So companies embrace sustainability

Can I still use wood heating in the...

The initial value of the manufacturing PMI in...

Webuild purchases 49,000 treasury ordinary shares

Real estate: In these places, prices are falling...

Auto euro, 7, costs from 4 to ten...

With which Microsoft wants to dominate the IT...

Labomar, private equity instead of the Stock Exchange

Patient21: New investment of 100 million euros

Stop taxes and contributions, layoffs and one-off indemnities:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy