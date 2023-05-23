Home » Midday review: Shanghai stock index fell 0.58%, the pharmaceutical sector strengthened across the board
Business

Midday review: Shanghai stock index fell 0.58%, the pharmaceutical sector strengthened across the board

by admin

According to the e-company news from the Securities Times, the three major A-share indexes fluctuated at low levels in the morning. As of the midday close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.58%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.12%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.21%. On the disk, the pharmaceutical sector strengthened across the board, the concept of new crown drugs rose sharply, Hanyu Pharmaceutical, Nuotai Biological, etc. rose by more than 10%, and stocks such as Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical and Xinhua Pharmaceutical rose by their daily limit. CPO concepts, building materials, POE film, integrated die-casting, TOPCon batteries, HJT batteries, commercial chains, textiles and apparel, and other sectors also saw the largest gains, while shipping, insurance, telecommunications operations, virtual power plants, banks, and Chinese initials saw the largest declines. Stocks in the two cities fell more than rose, and more than 2,600 stocks fell.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

