Middle East conflict impacts the markets: SMI, oil, CHF, gold – News

After the escalation initially had little impact on the markets, nervousness is gradually spreading.

Author: Sina Freiermuth and Victoria Habermacher

The outbreak of war in the Middle East initially left the markets cold because it was viewed primarily as a local conflict. Stocks even recorded gains across the board – driven by other factors such as the hope that US interest rates will not be raised further.

However, the mood has been clouding over the last few days. “Some investors are wondering whether the stance that the conflict will not expand any further is not too optimistic,” says Tonia Zimmermann, co-founder of the financial platform Umushroom.

SMI falls to annual low

The Swiss leading index closed this week at an annual low – and thus fell to a lower value than when the CS takeover by UBS.

Legend: SMI – development since the beginning of 2023 Source: SIX

Since the escalation in the Middle East, the SMI has lost 4.5 percent. Other indices are also coming under pressure: the German DAX ends the trading week at a seven-month low and falls below the symbolic 15,000 point mark, the US S&P 500 is around 2.5 percent lower than at the beginning of the week.

The markets have become somewhat jaded when it comes to crises.

However, the current price losses are still relatively moderate. “The markets are a bit dull when it comes to crises. We have experienced several crises in recent years, which is why we now often observe a wait-and-see attitude,” says Tonia Zimmermann.

Energy prices react most strongly

Energy prices reacted immediately and most strongly. Natural gas, for example, is around 30 percent more expensive, and crude oil is 10 percent more expensive. A barrel of North Sea Brent currently costs over $93.

But this price increase is not dramatic either. Last summer a barrel cost over $120. Concerns that the conflict would spread to other oil regions and lead to an oil shortage subsided relatively quickly on the energy markets.

Legend: Development of Brent oil Source: SIX

Swiss franc stronger than ever

Gold is once again a safe haven for investors. The precious metal is currently trading at just under $2,000 per ounce – 8 percent higher than two weeks ago.

The Swiss franc is also in demand and is stronger this week than ever before this year. One euro costs 0.9418 francs on Friday morning.

