Midea Real Estate Reports Decrease in Contracted Sales and Sold Floor Area in First Nine Months

Midea Real Estate Reports 10.56% YoY Decrease in Contracted Sales

October 4, 2023

Midea Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a year-on-year decrease of approximately 10.56% in its contracted sales amount for the first nine months of 2023. The company, along with its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associated companies, recorded contracted sales of around 53.25 billion yuan during this period. Furthermore, the sold floor area amounted to approximately 4.283 million square meters.

These figures were unveiled by Midea Real Estate on October 4, reflecting the company’s performance from January to September. The decrease in contracted sales has impacted the company’s financial performance and highlights potential challenges faced by the real estate sector.

In their unaudited operating data for the first eight months, released on September 1, Midea Real Estate had reported a contracted sales amount of 49.11 billion yuan, marking an 8.22% decrease compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the sold construction area diminished by 6.56%, from 4.21 million square meters to approximately 3.934 million square meters.

Considering these findings, Midea Real Estate’s contracted sales in September alone amounted to 4.14 billion yuan, with a corresponding sold construction area of approximately 349,000 square meters.

It is important to note that the financial community has issued a warning, reminding investors to exercise caution when interpreting this data. The content, data, and tools provided in this article are for reference purposes only and do not constitute any investment advice. Investing in the stock market involves risks that should be carefully considered.

Midea Real Estate’s performance in the first nine months of 2023 sheds light on the challenges faced by the real estate sector. As the market remains volatile, it is crucial for investors to carefully assess risks and make informed decisions.

