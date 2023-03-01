Balboni (FdI): “From the Brothers of Italy there is absolutely no attack on the Minister of the Interior or on the League, as I read in some newspapers. All false”

“I did not ask for Minister Piantedosi to come to the hearing. I invited the head of the Interior, and there is a recording that proves it, to dispel any doubts and clarify what happened”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate Alberto Balboni, of the Brothers of Italyafter the controversy that exploded in the newspapers following the tragedy of migrants on the coast near Crotone.

The controversies inflame politics with the request for Piantedosi’s resignation that has come from many quarters, including from Carlo Calenda. “The issue of sea rescue for those in difficulty does not belong to the opposition, but to the state. And this is much more important than the government. There is a duty to clarify to the end how the institutions in charge have behaved, given that a series of hypotheses have been put forward against the Coast Guard, the Guardia di Finanza and the chain of command in general. Precisely because I believe it is necessary to respond quickly to speculations and exploitation of the left it is inevitable that the issue of transparency concerns everyone”, argues the president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of Palazzo Madama.

Balboni then attacks what came out this morning in some newspapers. “I read imaginative journalistic reconstructions with hidden sources, we need an assumption of responsibility by the bodies in charge to understand what and why it happened. I myself have expressed full solidarity with Minister Piantedosi attacked in an instrumental way for a sentence said in a moment of emotion, but it is clearly meant the opposite. There is absolutely no attack on the Minister of the Interior or the League on the part of the Brothers of Italy, as I read in some newspapers. All fake”.

In short, clarifying immediately is the request of FdI. “There is the concern that everything takes place in the light of the sun. Trials are not done in the newspapers with sources that tell fantasies. The facts must be ascertained to the end in order not to leave shadows and to dispel any doubts. It must be done in the proper offices , in Parliament, the Commission or in the Chamber, and with the activity of the Judiciary Planted he was already committed before my words. In thanking him, I invited him to do it as quickly as possible”, concludes Balboni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

