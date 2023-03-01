Migrant massacre, the commander of the Crotone Port Authority Vittorio Aloi: “There was a force four sea, our patrol boats could have navigated even with a force eight sea”

“That day there was sea force four, not six or seven. Our patrol boats could have navigated even with a force eight sea”, so the commander of the Crotone port authority Vittorio Aloi replied to reporters as he entered the funeral home for the victims of the shipwreck of migrants off the Crotone coast. The Coast Guard officer hinted that the sending of rescue vehicles to the boat which was 40 miles from the Crotone coast would have been possible even with those sea and weather conditions.

On the reason why the Coast Guard patrol boats did not go out to sea to rescue the migrants, Commander Aloi explains: “We need to refer to the operational plans, to the ministerial agreements that exist…”. The officer then confirmed the circumstance, reported in an official note from the Italian Port Authority, according to which the first alarm signal for the migrant boat reached the Coast Guard at 4.30 in the morning last Sunday, shipwrecked already happened.

Aloi also explains the complex system for activating a save: “The operations are carried out by the Gdf until they become ‘Sar'”. And again on the lack of intervention, Aloi replies that “that’s not how the talk is.” You should “know the plans” and “the agreements that are at ministerial level”. “Our rules of engagement are a very complex reconstruction not to be done for press articles. There would be a need to specify many things on how the device for plotting migrants works, from when they arrive in territorial waters to when they then have to be escorted or welcomed. In this case the dynamics need to be verified”.

Aloi’s bitterness is evident: “We understand that you can save 100,000 but then it’s that one kid or child or family you can’t save that makes your job seem useless. It’s not about bureaucracy and any experience can be treasured. We’ll see at the end of the investigations that are not only criminal but also internal and administrative. I am humanly tested but professionally I am fine”.

Migrants, Frontex: good buoyancy before the shipwreck

“One person on deck – possible others below”. It is the reconstruction of Frontex, the European agency of guardia Of border e coastal. “Life jackets not visible, good buoyancy” reads the report. The agency’s Eagle1 aircraft returns to base and intercepts “a satellite call from the vessel to Turkey with the Flying fish system”. Frontex further notes: “Forward portholes are open – significant thermal traces from portholes (probably presence of many people below decks)”.

