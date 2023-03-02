Home Business Migrant massacre, Elly Schlein on the attack: “Piantedosi must resign”
Business

Migrant massacre, Elly Schlein on the attack: “Piantedosi must resign”

by admin
Migrant massacre, Elly Schlein on the attack: “Piantedosi must resign”

The new secretary of the Democratic Party asks for the head of the Minister of the Interior

Elly Schleinnew secretary of the Democratic Party, attacks Piantedosi on the case of the massacre of migrants in Calabrian waters: “We want the dynamics and responsibilities of what happened to be clarified. The commander of the Crotone port authority said that those people could have been saved “.

Elly Schlein also calls Giorgia Meloni into question

During the hearing of the minister Matteo Piantedosi in the Constitutional Affairs commission, the young deputy and Dem leader used very harsh tones: “Why was there no intervention to prevent this massacre? There were many people and you had the tools to know that those people were at We await the results of the investigations, but from the point of view of political responsibilities, even just the statements suggest his resignation and the very profound reflection of Giorgia Meloni“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  In August, a little moved confidence index

You may also like

Dividends: outlook for Italy and the world after...

The new energy vehicle market collectively recovered in...

Bonaccini: RAI cut? I don’t know anything, ask...

Aston Martin: profitability estimates improve for 2023, stock...

Tesla up 70% year-to-date, can the trend continue?

Polls, two parties fly and one collapses. The...

The great escape of the spokesmen from the...

Massacre of migrants, Salvini: “Shame to insult the...

Istat: in 2022 tax burden equal to 43.5%

Straight to Tesla Investor Day: Showcasing a video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy