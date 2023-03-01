The new secretary of the Democratic Party asks for the head of the Minister of the Interior

Elly Schleinnew secretary of the Democratic Party, attacks Piantedosi on the case of the massacre of migrants in Calabrian waters: “We want the dynamics and responsibilities of what happened to be clarified. The commander of the Crotone port authority said that those people could have been saved “.

Elly Schlein also calls Giorgia Meloni into question

During the hearing of the minister Matteo Piantedosi in the Constitutional Affairs commission, the young deputy and Dem leader used very harsh tones: “Why was there no intervention to prevent this massacre? There were many people and you had the tools to know that those people were at We await the results of the investigations, but from the point of view of political responsibilities, even just the statements suggest his resignation and the very profound reflection of Giorgia Meloni“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

