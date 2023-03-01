Home Business Migrant massacre, Fdi asks Piantedosi for clarity. Move to hit Salvini
Migrant massacre, Fdi asks Piantedosi for clarity. Move to hit Salvini

Migrant massacre, Fdi asks Piantedosi for clarity. Move to hit Salvini

Migrants, Meloni’s plan to bring Salvini out into the open

The massacre of migrants on Crotone coast blows up the political case. I 66 dead make sure, including 20 children, do not leave the government indifferent. In the majority one was created split following the words of the Minister of the Interior Planted. Matteo Salvini of the League immediately tried – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – to remove doubts on the failure to rescue at sea. “Solidarity to the women and men of the Coast Guard, who make enormous efforts to save lives and counter i traffickers of human beings: whoever dares to question their commitment, effort and extraordinary professionalism will answer in the appropriate forums”. Too bad, though, that you think about it Brothers of Italy to create a problem in the government. The Senator, Albert Balbonifaced with the protests of the oppositions, thus addressed the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, during the hearing to present his programmatic lines: “If there have been gaps in the chain of command for timely relief, we must knowminister”.

“We are the first to ask– continues Balboni and the Fatto reports it – because you can’t leave one ship full of children at the mercy of the waves, but we refuse the exploitation politics”. The target of Balboni’s words was not so much Piantedosi as Salviniowner of Transport which has the delegation on the Coast Guard. Precisely in this way – from the statements of the M5S ministers in the Conte-1 government – ​​he started the investigation against Salvini on Open Arms. Piantedosi spoke of “new rules”, while Lollobrigida of “500,000 new entries legal”. Then specify that there isn’t no plan and that are input questions, but it’s actually a government goal: if there is a will to cover up mistakes communications of Piantedosi&co., on the other hand it is a goal for far migrants enter regular in the coming years.

