Migrant massacre, screams at mothers: “Make them stop crying immediately”

E’ gone up at 66 he number of the migrants deceased in last Sunday’s shipwreck on the coast of Crotone. The corpse of a 5 year old child it was recovered in the evening. This was announced by the Prefecture of Crotone explaining that the verses at the moment identified I am 28, of which 25 Afghans, 1 Pakistani, 1 Palestinian, 1 Syrian. The nationalities of the rescued migrants are: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Somalia. The searches continue but i also follow one another dramatic stories of those who survived but saw the horror. “Among the bodies was that of a bambino– the rescuers tell Corriere della Sera – we tried to give him a cardiac massage emergency but it was now lifeless“. The Carabinieri of Cutro had teary eyes as they wrote the service report. A service they will never forget again. People “in the dark, wet, some injured”, a man «annaspante and in evident respiratory distress” and then that child… the first of the little ones recovered. An image that took your breath away.

Tell one of survived: “The smugglers – continues the Corriere – had satellite phone and a Jammer type device (to uninhibit the cell phone signal, ed). They only let us go upstairs for physiological needs or to get food few minutes of air before returning us to the hold. Other verb: “I’ve always been afraid… women and children have always cried and screamed for help because they feared that the barca could sink (…). When the boat «broke», many saw that some of the crew members “have a tender was thrown overboard and they climbed away”. The situation in the hold was dramatic: «There was a fuel leak and some had soaked their clothes.” Every now and then one of the smugglers went down to bring water to the children and, perhaps annoyed by the screams who arrived on deck, it was recommended: «Don’t make them cry».

