Migrant massacres, the six and a half hours of “hole” that troubles Greece

Migrant massacre, the New York Times investigation: “Abandoned”

New ones emerge details about the tragedy off the Aegean which claimed the lives of an unspecified number of migrants who were looking for luck. The confirmed dead are 209 but the figures are much higher, they could be up to 400. The European Commission has said it is ready to “take action formal” vs Greece for an alleged pushback of irregular migrants denounced by an investigation by the New York Times, which shows how the Greek authorities forced them to get on a dinghy and then have them abandoned in the sea. a gap of at least six and a half hours since the boat was sighted and reached, a very long time that the Greek authorities have not been able to justify. “My services have sent a formal request to the Greek authorities to do this incident is investigated fully and independently,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva wrote on Twitter Johansson.

Il videowhich the New York Times published exclusively after having verified its authenticity, puts the newly re-elected premier Kyriakos in difficulty Mitsotakis who, just a few days ago, defended the policies “harsh but fair” of his government and boasted of a 90% drop in the arrival of “illegal migrants”. The images, released by the website defenseline.gr, show the boat of migrants in what appears to be the moment of sunset: il sea ​​is calm and the fishing vessel appears to be essentially stationary. The weather, therefore, would have favored an intervention by rescuewhile the near immobility of the vehicle would clash with the version of the Coast Guard according to which the migrants were continuing while they refused Greek help.

