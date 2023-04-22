Migrants, activists against Minister Piantedosi march in Naples. VIDEO

Migrants, activists against Piantedosi in procession in Naples. Tensions in front of the maritime station

Moments of tension outside the Naples maritime station, where the Forum on confiscated assets opens today, April 21, with the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi among the guests. Activists of the Naples Migrant and Refugee Movement and Potere al Popolo displayed banners and sang chants against the Meloni government’s policies on migrants; some activists dyed their hands red to simulate the “blood-stained hands of migrants”. The deployed security forces prevented the demonstrators from approaching the entrance to the maritime station.

