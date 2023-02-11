The European agreement on migrants was born from the Meloni-Rutte negotiation

The conclusions of European summits are often a small masterpiece of the art of compromise diplomacy. ORkings, if not days, of negotiations on what in Brussels they call the ‘wording’, the formulation of the text. Ambassadors, sherpas, officials and even heads of state and government are ‘fighting’ to get a ‘welcomes’ instead of an ‘acknowledges’; a ‘will’ instead of ‘shall’.

The final declarations of the last European Council are an example of this. The states presented themselves divided into groups, even of variable geometry, on most of the items on the agenda. Excluding support for Ukraine, on which there is general consensus (with the well-established skepticism of Hungarian premier Viktor Orban), the initial positions on the economy and migrants were very distant.

For example, France and Germany have since the beginning pushed for a large relaxation of the rules on state aid. And therefore in the first version of the draft conclusions there was only talk of targeted support. Faced with growing opposition, which has also seen countries traditionally on opposite sides, such as the Netherlands and Italy, united, a second draft has been reached with the wording targeted and temporary support. The draft approved at the end of the twelve-hour summit speaks of “targeted, temporary and proportionate support”. So everyone is happy.

Behind the synthesis found on migrants there is a negotiation carried out by Giorgia Meloni with Mark Rutte, the premier of the Netherlands. La Stampa reconstructs the decisive dialogue thus: “I need your support to include in the conclusions a reference to the need to regulate the search and rescue activity of the NGOs”. “Ok, but I want Italy to give the go-ahead to a passage that asks to respect the Dublin rules on the registration of migrants and their return to the countries of first entry”. Hence the synthesis that allowed the agreement.

“The only way to stop or better manage the secondary movements” of migrants “is to go from the primary ones” or from arrivals to a first EU country “and this is the only thing that makes everyone agree”, acknowledged Meloni . “On this I had a very fruitful discussion with Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, who historically holds positions that are not close to Italy’s. But he is an intelligent and pragmatic person, you sit down and find summaries. The we did, but it must be done on reasonable proposals”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

