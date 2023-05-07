Migrants, Cutro decree: the patch worse than the hole? Meloni, cul de sac risk

Migrants, landings quadrupled: the EU turns a deaf ear

It is in particular on immigration that the pomposity of the centre-right in the electoral campaign, in particular of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, has melted away in these almost first seven months of government like snow in the sun. Once she arrived at Palazzo Chigi, Meloni vanished many of her positions on immigration, also abandoning one of his strong points when the opposition invoked a naval blockade of a military nature in front of the coasts of the countries of departure.

The Cutro Decree “Urgent provisions on the legal entry flows of foreign workers and the prevention and fight against irregular immigration” approved on May 4 by the Chamber (213 yes and 133 no) after the ok by the Senate on April 20 he bids farewell to the sieve laws of the left on immigration but has already found the wall of the EU.

The new Legislative Decree 20/23, which bears the name of the massacre that took place in the waters of Cutro last February 26, in the first three articles it defines the flows for the next three years. Which for 2023 has meanwhile been issued for 82 thousand positions, while the requests of entrepreneurs have reached 250 thousand. The questions concern people already present in Italy. The penal part of the decree aims at prosecute smugglers and human traffickers with sentences ranging from 20 to 30 years. There is a restriction on special permits. The oppositions are on the barricades: “The government carries out another attack on the rights of asylum seekers and migrants”.

“It is a propaganda decree with measures contrary to the Constitution, to international law and it is against Italy’s interest”, thunders Benedetto Della Vedova of +Europa. And Toni Ricciardi, Pd deputy: “It may be a coincidence, but on May 2 we found ourselves talking about the migrant emergency, but the wrong one. The real emergency is the more than 100,000 of our girls and boys who leave for abroad, not those who arrive”.

