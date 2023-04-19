Migrants, Europe finally wakes up (maybe)

Very clear words also from President Mattarella

Yesterday’s words from the president of the EPP Manfred Weber, who in an interview with Corriere della Sera said that Europe should thank Italy for the great effort it is making to manage migratory flows, which are now taking on the contours of an invasion, have been certainly a breath of fresh air for Meloni and for our country: «On migration, concrete measures of solidarity towards Italy by the other EU countries are needed. This is why the EPP group this week asked for a special debate in the EU Parliament to seek solidarity with Italy”.

But the EPP president also underlines the fact that our country has been left too much alone by Europe on this very delicate issue, stating that “the EPP fully supports the Italian government in giving priority to this issue at the European level. We need common actions and we very much regret the fact that there is not much awareness, nor listening nor much action on the part of the Commission and the EU states towards a serious problem”.

Beyond the fact that these sentences, said one year from European electionsseem to bode well in the project, on which Prime Minister Meloni has been working hard for months (thanks to the great work of Raffaele Fitto, before and of the current ECR co-president Nicola Procaccini and the head of delegation to the European Parliament of Fdi, Carlo Fidanza now), namely that of creating an electoral alliance, at European level, between the ECR and the people’s parties, in order to achieve a clear majority in the next European Parliament, which will come out of the polls in 2024, however seem to be the usual phrases of circumstance faced with a ‘Europe too absent on this delicate issue.

Subscribe to the newsletter

