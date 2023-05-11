Migrants, Fratoianni sides with Paris: the “bad master” of Sx

Migrants, a very serious fact because it shows all the unreliability of the extreme left

And at the end Nicola Fratoiannione of the few exhibits of a communist man available on the second-hand market, he could not resist and after the Pd had wisely sent back France’s accusations on the management of migrants, he said that the franzosi are right.

So he said: “It’s not that they can’t handle them. It is a choice of the government, the decree just approved aims to fuel the emergency and chaos. It is a precise political choice. It serves to make immigration the reservoir of an infinite electoral speculation. They fabricate irregularities and hit all the things that work”, giving reason to the Minister of the Interior Darmanin who had attacked Giorgia Meloni.

And very serious fact because it demonstrates all the unreliability of the extreme left. As soon as they can, they spit on Italy and go over to the enemy. A little game which they have often done and which only serves them to keep those few votes they still manage to scrape together and which allow them to lead rich, velvety radical-chic lives.

