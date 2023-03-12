Home Business Migrants, from the massacre to the Piantedosi case: Meloni compacts the CDX in Cutro
Migrants, from the massacre to the Piantedosi case: Meloni compacts the CDX in Cutro

Migrants, from the massacre to the Piantedosi case: Meloni compacts the CDX in Cutro

Migrant massacre Cutro, in reality the real culprits of these increasingly frequent tragedies are the smugglers. The comment

The question of migrantsa problem that has been dragging on for decades without anyone, either at a European level or in individual nations, ever being able to find the key to the problem, in our country it is often used in a instrumental for political purposes, with reciprocal accusations of excessive laxity on the one hand and excessive harshness on the other. There tragedy of Cutro has, unfortunately, sadly followed this fil rouge.

The left has suddenly regrouped, launching itself into very harsh accusations Interior Minister and the entire executive, due to its alleged laxity, which would have indirectly led to the death at sea of ​​dozens of people (who arrived from Turkeyafter days of hard navigation on a wreck that had engine problems several times, and that no one had accepted ), without having provided a rescue plan adequate.

But beyond the faults on an affair that certainly has some dark spotswhich will be the subject of clarification by the judiciary, which has opened an investigation, yesterday the CDM was held in Cutrosite of the tragedy, in which the government has passed a very harsh decree, against those who it must be clearly stated are the real culprits of these increasingly frequent tragedies (even if often someone, especially on the left, forgets it, we don’t know how much voluntarily or not ): the smugglersorganized criminals, who do not have the slightest scruple of subjecting poor desperate families to long sea voyages in exchange for money (thousands of euros for each voyage), with even very small children in tow, loading them onto improbable tubs and with situations of difficult sea, even with vessels of very different capacity and caliber.

