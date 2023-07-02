Migrants in search of El Dorado in the EU, here’s how to expatriate without a passport

Migrants, we could intervene with a law that allows expatriation with an electronic identity card. The proposal for family reunification

The Italian coasts and ports are now subject to you land perpetrated by people without passport and with the intention of finding the famous in Italy Eldoradobut for many of them it should be the springboard to reunite with relatives or friends in various European countries. Could there be a way to reunite people who landed illegally in Italy in other EU countries?

Currently, as far as I know, a foreign citizen residing in the Italian territory can request the electronic identity card (which includes, among other things, the acquisition of fingerprints), but that currently it does not represent a valid document for expatriation (i.e. the exit from the borders of the Italian State).

READ ALSO: EU, Meloni betrayed by Hungary-Poland. Thus the agreement on migrants fell through

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

