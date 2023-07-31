Migrants, Italy lacks manpower. And the government loosens Bossi Fini

Bossi and Fini with Berlusconi in 2006

Businesses are looking for workers, the Meloni government changes Bossi Fini and opens up to non-EU citizens

Il center-right government with the Brothers of Italy in government that changes the Bossi-Fini. This also happens, even if it was hardly predictable. But the executive has decided to intervene to loosen the famous law on migrants due to the lack of manpower in Italy. The unanimously approved amendment grants an entry visa for work in Italy to foreigners who have been employees of Italian companies operating in non-EU countries for at least 12 months in the previous 4 years.

As the Press explains, “the law granted “in the dark” entrances only for highly specialized professional figures such as university professors. Now the possibility has also been introduced for figures of a lower professional level. The only limit: that they have been employees of Italian companies operating in non-EU countries”.

Explanation? As for the large works envisaged by the Pnrr, and on which large companies in the sector are involved, specialized manpower is needed, hence the need to bring even those workers working in non-EU countries «with a view to favoring, with the simplified entry procedures envisaged by the regulation implementing the Consolidated Immigration Act, the manpower needs identified by the sectors, such as for example the construction sector, with the guarantee of their employability in Italian companies, taking into account account that, for the aforementioned workers, their working competence and reliability have already been tested”.

According to the Press, the goal is to have 500,000 entries of non-EU workers in 3 years. The surprise at the amendment by the centre-left was expressed by Matteo Mauri (Pd), former undersecretary of the Interior, and immigration expert: “I thought the amendment had been presented by a centre-left colleague – he said – because we had we raised the issue of the need to expand the possibilities of legal entry into Italy. I am pleased to see that the government puts on a fierce face, describing immigration as an ethnic substitution, then acts in an incoherent way even if in a right way, and for us that’s okay.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

