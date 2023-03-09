Home Business Migrants, landings without interruption for 24 hours: over 1,100 arrivals
Migrants, landings without interruption for 24 hours: over 1,100 arrivals

Migrants, landings without interruption for 24 hours: over 1,100 arrivals

Migrants, flurry of landings in Lampedusa in the last 24 hours, a body recovered in the sea

Within 24 hours they are over 1,100 people landed in Sicilyincluding minors and women. They are native to Chad, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Gambia.

I various groups, take everyone to the contrada Imbriacola hotspotin Lampedusa, they said they all set sail from Sfax in Tunisia and that the crossings were not easy because the sea was very rough.

Two shipwrecks off Lampedusa

There was also a shipwreck off Lampedusa, the second in a few hours in the Sar area, with an 8-meter boat that set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, which sank.

In the rescue operation the CP324 patrol boat of the Port Authority has saved 20 migrantsoriginating in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, e recovered the body of a young woman. The body and the survivors were landed in Lampedusa.

In a second shipwreck, the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza rescued 38 migrants, including a minor and eleven women.

