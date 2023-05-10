Migrants, “less irregular homeless, more expulsions”. Speak Molteni

Immigration, the government plan. Interview with Undersecretary of the Interior Molteni

“Over time we will have fewer arrivals, fewer irregular homeless people and more expulsions. We recover many provisions of Salvini’s security decrees. The Government has brought order to the national legislation on asylum, protection, repatriation and reception. Europe is now missing”. He says it in an interview with Affaritaliani.it the Undersecretary of the Interior Nicholas Moltenimember of the League.

Will the Cutro decree reduce the landings of irregular migrants?

“The Immigration decree has great merit: having canceled the Lamorgese decree of the left of 2020 which had increased illegal immigration, widened the audience of residence permits and reduced expulsions. The newly approved decree is a great success for the center-right and it must also be narrated and told with conviction as an instrument of deterrence and disincentive for departures from Libya and Tunisia.With the centre-right immigration decree we will have less “extended” special protection which was a real amnesty that did not produce integration and flooded the police stations creating cases such as via Cagni in Milan; we will have more expulsions and repatriations; we strengthen the CPR and extend the detention period of dangerous illegal immigrants by 15 days; we revoke the protection of migrants who commit violence, irregularities and violate the law; we introduce more controls severe and deferred arrest for 48 hours in the event of violence against people or things in reception centres. It is a major reform with stricter and tougher rules against illegal immigrants and more entry quotas for qualified and trained migrants. Over time we will have fewer arrivals, fewer irregular homeless people and more expulsions. We recover many rules of Salvini’s safety decrees. The Government has brought order to the national legislation on asylum, protection, repatriation and reception. Now Europe is missing”.

