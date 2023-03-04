Home Business Migrants, Malan: “Full and total trust in Minister Piantedosi from FdI”
Migrants, Malan: “Full and total trust in Minister Piantedosi from FdI”

Migrant massacre in Crotone, ad Affaritaliani.it the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia speaks at Palazzo Madama Lucio Malan. Interview

Brothers of Italy has full confidence in Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi? “Of course, full and total trust in his work, in his competence and in his correctness”. Respond decisively to the question of Affaritaliani.it the group leader in the Senate of FdI Lucio Malán. And to the constant and daily requests for resignation that come from the opposition for the head of the Interior Ministry, Malan replies: “They make requests for resignation every day. Now it’s Piantedosi’s turn, before it was the turn of others. Instead, let them think about their ministers and how they have behaved in the past“.

Cohesive forward government. “We have a great common program that we have already started to implement. I consider it very important to postpone today in Europe, to a date to be set, of the vote on the stop on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035. A very important result for Italy because that stop would cause enormous damage to the whole of Europe and to Italy. We have already achieved many results and many we will achieve. Forward united and cohesive around the program with which we were voted by the citizens”.

And the oppositions Elly Schlein in the lead, they continue to ask for the resignation… “Let’s go ahead, continue to ask for the resignation. But they should also think of their governments in which ministers have lied to the Chambers, publicly, other than a few words out of place. And those ministers who lied in the past stayed there until the last day. The entire government team has the full support of the Brothers of Italy and the majority. Forward united for the good of Italy and the Italians”, concludes the president of the senators of FdI.

