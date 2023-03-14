Migrants, Meloni “very worried” rethinks the use of the Navy

The massacre of migrants on the Crotone coast which caused the death of 79 people among which 30 childrenbrought out the problem of mass immigration in a clear way Italia. The flows decree, approved amid controversy a Cutrocan not brake the exodus from the African coast. In this dramatic painting, Giorgia Melons – we read in the Corriere della Sera – convene a vertex on immigration and security with the Secret Service. The alarm is very highthe figures of despair are triplicate compared to the first months of 2022. And the government must find a way to put a departure brakeurgently and effectively. “Arrival figures are impressivewith the warm season the problem can only get worse — a Meloni opens the works “very worried” —. Se Europe does not move and continues to leave us alonequest’estate it will be an invasion“. “I know Tunisia explode they will come thousand people a day“, is the great fear of Tajani.

Alongside Melonswhich tomorrow will answer the question time from the Camerathere are – continues the Corriere – the undersecretary Mantuanthe Minister of the Interior Plantedthe deputy prime minister Salvini by video link and the minister Crosetti, Head of Defense. One intervention after another, the strategy begins to take shape. You have to shake the stagnation of the EU and reopen the diplomatic confrontation with the Libya. “And it’s time to get involved l’him“, agree the leaders, convinced that the first thing to do is “destroy the boats in departure“. And the idea of ​​restoring the law on legislation in Parliament returns military ships which had been canceled on the run, a few hours before the CDM in Calabria. Salvini was opposed and Crosetti he had accepted the removal, but with the boom in landings Meloni deems it necessary strengthen coordination maritime surveillance to identify boats in extraterritorial waters, using the navi (and radars) of the Navy.

