The massacre of migrants in Cutro, Meloni defends the government

“But really, in good conscience, does anyone believe that the government deliberately killed 60 people? I ask you if anyone thinks that if 60 people could have been saved, we wouldn’t have done it. Please, let’s be at least serious”, so the premier Giorgia Meloni in a press point in Abu Dhabi talking about the massacre of migrants on the Calabrian coastrejected the charges against his government.

Found the bodies of two children, the victims of the shipwreck rise to 70 The lifeless body of another child victim of last Sunday’s shipwreck at Steccato di Cutro was found on Botricello beach. The point of discovery is about ten kilometers from the one where the boat loaded with migrants was wrecked. The child found in Botricello has an apparent age of 12-13 and adds to the one of about three years who was recovered from the sea this morning in Cutro. With that of Botricello, the confirmed dead of the shipwreck rise to 70, the sixteenth minor. Also during the morning, the firefighters also found the body of a child who was on the shore where, according to what is hypothesized, he had recently been brought from the sea.

The premier, in dispute of the thesis that “Meloni escapes” he is considering holding the next Council of Ministers on migrants in Cutro, the place of the tragedy. “The institutions were also present to express their condolences. Now the step is to give answers”, and the Council of Ministers in Cutro serves “to give a concrete signal”.

Migrants, Meloni: Italy cannot resolve the issue on its own

“We are very used to noticing problems when there is a tragedy and instead there are those who have been talking about them since they have been at Palazzo Chigi amidst general disinterest. Italy cannot resolve the issue on its own, but to prevent more people from dying, illegal departures must be stopped. One way to honor the death of innocent people is to seek a solution”, adds Meloni.

Migrants, Meloni: if anyone knows something different, let them know

The government – according to the prime minister – did “everything it could do to save human lives” even “when we were aware that there was a problem”, in this case “we weren’t aware because we weren’t warned, you have all the evidence to confirm this fact and if anyone knows something different it is good that they tell us”.

Crotone shipwreck: mayor Voce a Meloni, “there was no government”

“This people he waited for evidence of the state’s presence, which came very high from the Head of State. But the government was missing, you were the president”. This is what he writes the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Voce, in an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonsafter the tragic shipwreck of migrants last Sunday on the coasts of Crotone which has caused 69 victims to date. “Dear President Melons – writes the mayor of Crotone – we waited a week, the Crotone community struck by enormous pain, waited for a message from him, a phone call from him, a sign from him. In this week the people of Crotone have gathered in pain for the victims of a huge tragedy and in every way, even with a simple prayer, bringing a flower or a note, they wanted to show their closeness and solidarity. Humanity probably won’t raise the quality of life rankings but it certainly makes us proud to belong to a community that has been able to demonstrate how solidarity and openness towards others are inalienable and indispensable values”.

Meloni’s reply to the mayor

The letter from the mayor of Crotone? “I haven’t read it,” he pressed Giorgia Meloni. “These people were not in a position to be saved”, he says, it is unconscious “to think that Italy did not want or was able to save these people. Let’s be serious. The question is simple in its tragic nature. It is not no emergency communication has arrived from Frontex”, observes the Prime Minister, “we have not been warned. Nothing in this matter has anything to do with government measures with NGOs”, he adds Melons. “We continue to save all people, this is the story. There are no subjects on which one can exaggerate so much in an attempt to criticize or hit one’s opponents”, she concludes.





