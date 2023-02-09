Home Business Migrants, Meloni: “Take steps forward. I’m optimistic, it’s a European question”
Migrants, Meloni: “Take steps forward. I’m optimistic, it’s a European question”

Migrants, Meloni: “Take steps forward. I’m optimistic, it’s a European question”

“In the draft conclusions, if we look at the past, on the issue of the external dimension and on the fact that the migration issue is a European issue”

On migration at EU level”it seems to me that some progress has already been madebecause in the draft of the conclusions, if we look at the past, on the topic of the external dimension and on the fact that the migration question is a European question, on the topic of the specificity of the maritime border, which obviously needs different answers”, sentences have been inserted which representing “an enormous step forward compared to the past”, says the Prime Minister Giorgia Melonion the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels.

“Those who follow these dynamics know that in the last five or six years, imagining that there was such an awareness on the part of the European Council was difficult. I consider it a great starting point, the result of an important Italian work, not only political but also of our diplomacy. I’m quite optimistic,” concludes Meloni.

