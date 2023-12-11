Migrants, Meloni transforms 16 year olds into adults. This is how funding is cut

Migrants, this is how the government raises cash and saves. The decree is a mockery for those who disembark

The government Melons is looking for funds and has decided to cut sui migrants. As? Lowering from 18 to 16 is the age at which one is considered an adultthe. The move is highly political and also wants to be a signal with a strong symbolic value. And so a Fund from 68 million of euros it was reduced by 15. “For a centre-right government, it seems to me to be a logical and politically correct choice”, claims the Undersecretary of the Interior Nicola Molteni, Lega. The government – we read in La Stampa – he decided to raise money on the fund for unaccompanied minor migrants and from there obtain the funds for the supplementary pension of police officers and armed forces personnel.

To move funds from one expenditure chapter to another, always within the scope of Interior Ministry budget, – continues La Stampa – there are two law decrees that fit together. One, the so-called Advances Decree, had been allocated the famous 68 million euros benefit of the Municipalities, who are required by law to welcome minors. The other, decree no. 133 of 5 October changes the cards on the table and declares “almost of age” unaccompanied over-16 year olds. According to the law, unaccompanied minors have the right to a special path, with a thousand guarantees, special treatment, with high costs: it varies between 70 and 100 euros of tuition per day. Then consider that the numbers are impressive. In the last year 16 thousand minors disembarked unaccompanied which adds up to 10 thousand already landed the previous year.

