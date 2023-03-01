Molteni (Lega): “Over 25,000 dead since 2014, stop departures”

The impression is that a certain press wants to accuse the ministers Piantedosi and Salvini for the massacre in Crotone. Is that it?

“In the face of a tragedy with 67 deaths, 15 of whom were minors, it is first of all necessary to express condolences and pain. Accusing the government and the rescue authorities who are an excellence of professionalism and seriousness is unacceptable. Exploiting and fueling an ideological and propaganda campaign, which “offends Italy’s longstanding commitment to sea rescue and rescue in SAR areas, it is not dignified. I defend the work of Minister Piantedosi who has been serving the country and institutions with seriousness and dedication for years”.

Brothers of Italy has asked to hear the Minister of the Interior. Not a beautiful move by a government ally…

“Minister Piantedosi does not and will never shy away from discussions with Parliament, out of respect for the institution. In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, he went to Crotone to represent and guarantee the presence of the State and the Government. The Minister stated a sacrosanct and shareable principle: if we want to reduce deaths at sea, we need to block the departures of boats, blocking and crushing the criminal activity of traffickers. Fewer departures, means fewer landings and fewer deaths. From 2014 to today we count, between dead and missing, over 25,000 people who lost their lives in the Mediterranean. An enormity”.

Who do you think is responsible for this massacre?

“Only human traffickers. The trial must be done to the smugglers and human traffickers and not to the national rescue authorities. Delegitimizing our rescue authorities means delegitimizing the country. Last year, out of 105,000 migrants landed in Italy, half were rescued by the Coast Guard and Guardia di Finanza. Italy does not take lessons from anyone in terms of rescues and rescues in Sar areas. We are the only country that carries out rescues and humanitarian corridors”.

Why does the Greek Coast Guard reject the boats and nobody from Europe accuses the government of Athens?

“Immigration is a complex, global and structural phenomenon. Without a real Community response, national responses emerge. France suspends Schengen and restores border controls, Spain strengthens controls in Ceuta and Melilla, Spanish enclaves in Morocco, the Greece implements a tough law enforcement policy by land and by sea, Denmark outsources asylum applications. We are working for a European response to the management of flows but in the meantime we must also strengthen the national response. First with the NGO decree, to regulate activities of foreign private organizations that are a pull factor of immigration, now working on a new national legislation to strengthen repatriations, to align the Italian legislation on reception, special protection and asylum rights. In essence, it becomes essential to restore the Salvini decrees with a harsh response to illegal immigration by enhancing the forms of legal entry. We’re working on it”.

