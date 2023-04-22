Home » Migrants, Molteni (Lega): “The Salvini Decrees come back to life”
Business

Migrants, Molteni (Lega): “The Salvini Decrees come back to life”

by admin
Migrants, Molteni (Lega): “The Salvini Decrees come back to life”

Molteni: “Great victory for all the centre-right with a united government”

“The immigration decree approved yesterday in the Senate represents a great victory for the whole center-right of a united government which has shown compactness and a common vision to face a major emergency such as the migration one”, the Undersecretary for the Interior told Affaritaliani.it Nicholas Molteni (Lega) answering the question whether in fact the Salvini Decrees of 2018 were reintroduced with the green light in the Senate for the conversion of the Cutro Decree.

In the decree there are many historical battles of the League contained in Matteo Salvini’s security decrees, of which I am proud and proud, which come back to life. Limitation of the extended special protection which had become an amnesty by the left, flooded the police stations and did not create integration, increase in sanctions and a new criminal offense against smugglers, increase in quotas for the flows decree which is now triennial and more flexible, revocation of reception for migrants who commit violence and damage in the centres, revocation of the permit for applicants who return to their countries of origin without justified reason, increase in the period of detention in permanent repatriation centers for dangerous and convicted irregular migrants, greater possibility to increase the CPR in the regions to increase expulsions”.

“I add that the decree does not produce irregulars as the left says but it increases the possibility of expelling illegal migrants on the national territory”, concludes Undersecretary Molteni. Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Dear life, one Italian out of 4 declares...

UK: Abuse allegations at British industry association trigger...

Environmental protection – Habeck wants to accelerate wind...

Banco Bpm, Tononi president and Castagna CEO Budget...

Tax expenditure: The corona pandemic has cost the...

Avvenire, director Tarquinio leaves. For him possible political...

Oil to 5% Weekly Loss

Everything on stocks: stock exchange logician Andreas Beck...

Resolution 15 of 04/11/2023 – Professional service provided...

Parties – Dobrindt wants to decide on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy