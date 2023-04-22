Migrants, Molteni (Lega): “The Salvini Decrees come back to life”

Molteni: “Great victory for all the centre-right with a united government”

“The immigration decree approved yesterday in the Senate represents a great victory for the whole center-right of a united government which has shown compactness and a common vision to face a major emergency such as the migration one”, the Undersecretary for the Interior told Affaritaliani.it Nicholas Molteni (Lega) answering the question whether in fact the Salvini Decrees of 2018 were reintroduced with the green light in the Senate for the conversion of the Cutro Decree.

“In the decree there are many historical battles of the League contained in Matteo Salvini’s security decrees, of which I am proud and proud, which come back to life. Limitation of the extended special protection which had become an amnesty by the left, flooded the police stations and did not create integration, increase in sanctions and a new criminal offense against smugglers, increase in quotas for the flows decree which is now triennial and more flexible, revocation of reception for migrants who commit violence and damage in the centres, revocation of the permit for applicants who return to their countries of origin without justified reason, increase in the period of detention in permanent repatriation centers for dangerous and convicted irregular migrants, greater possibility to increase the CPR in the regions to increase expulsions”.

"I add that the decree does not produce irregulars as the left says but it increases the possibility of expelling illegal migrants on the national territory", concludes Undersecretary Molteni.


