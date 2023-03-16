“President Von Der Leyen has assured that she considers Italian requests as central to the approach to migration policy on the central Mediterranean route”

Faced with the prospects of hundreds of thousands of migrants who could arrive in Italy, what can be done?

“It cannot be thought that the defense of European borders remains a problem of Italy alone in the face of a phenomenon of epochal dimensions and in an international scenario marked by war, by economic crises, by humanitarian dramas such as the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria , from the worrying role of Wagner mercenaries in the pay of Russia”.

“Giorgia Meloni has authoritatively and decisively posed the question to the European Union, which today shows an attitude of greater awareness and responsibility. Italy has undoubtedly managed to reverse the immigration approach that has fueled the business of smugglers without ensuring a real capacity to welcome and integrate migrants who have landed on our shores”.

“The excellent work carried out by Italy first materialized in the extraordinary European Council of 9 and 10 February, which in its conclusions put it on paper that immigration is a European problem and that it is not possible to stop secondary movements if, upstream, the primary movements do not stop, then with the multiannual action plan presented by the European Commission for the control of external borders, which provides for the operational strengthening of Frontex, rules for rescues operated by NGO ships with greater responsibility of flag states, the strengthening of repatriations”.

“President Von Der Leyen has ensured that she considers the Italian requests as central to the approach to migration policy on the central Mediterranean route. On an internal level, with the immigration decree, the government wanted to pursue the objective of strengthening the instruments to contrast the flows illegal migrants and at the same time simplify the procedures for the entry into Italy of qualified migrants through legal channels”.

Does the hypothesis of a naval blockade proposed by the Brothers of Italy in the electoral campaign still exist?

“I remind you that in Italy the naval blockade has already been implemented by the center-left government led by Romano Prodi, Interior Minister Giorgio Napolitano: an operation by the Navy with which they tried to stem the migratory phenomenon from Albania, and that unfortunately it brings to mind the terrible tragedy of the Otranto canal, in which more than 100 migrants died”. u

“The idea of ​​a naval blockade that Giorgia Meloni has always talked about during the electoral campaign is that of a European mission in agreement with the North African authorities to block departures to Italy. The government has been particularly active since it took office on the issue bilateral agreements with the countries of origin, as part of the promotion of a Mattei Plan for Africa”.

