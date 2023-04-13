Migrants, the Council of Ministers declares a state of emergency for six months

And finally it came declaration of a national state of emergency on immigration. The decision was taken on the proposal of the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies Nello Musumeci, following the exceptional increase in the flow of migrant people through the Mediterranean routes.

The state of emergency, supported by a first financing of five million euros, will have a duration of six months: “We have gladly complied with the request of Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, well aware – said Musumeci – of the seriousness of a phenomenon which is registering a 300 per cent increase. Let me be clear, the problem cannot be solved, the solution of which is only linked to conscious and responsible intervention by the European Union”.

Government sources, state of emergency for timely responses

The declaration of a state of emergency makes it possible to ensure more effective and timely responses in terms of managing migrants and their accommodation on the national territory. Thus government sources at the end of the Council of Ministers, highlighting that the number of landings is far higher than in the past and the Government responds promptly by declaring a state of emergency throughout the country for a period of 6 months. For the activation and launch of the first urgent measures, the same sources add, 5 million euros have been allocated from the Fund for national emergencies.

Government sources, enhanced identifications and expulsions

With the state of emergency, faster procedures and actions can be implemented to offer Migrants reception solutions in a short time with adequate standards. Thus government sources at the end of the Council of Ministers, underlining that the Civil Protection and the Italian Red Cross will also be involved with their wealth of experience and equipment. At the same time, the same sources underline, it will be possible to increase and strengthen the structures aimed at the repatriation of those without the right to remain in Italy (CPR), enhancing identification and expulsion activities.

Migrants, landings and shipwrecks continue. In Catania the arrival of the rescue vessel

In the meantime, between night and dawn tomorrow, the approximately 700 migrants who are on a fishing boat rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of Sicily. The vessel, towed by ship “Peluso” and escorted by two patrol boats, he sails slowly. Another 108 migrants, who were on the same boat, were transferred to a patrol boat, the Cp331, which has already landed them in the port of the capital of Etna. The Sicilian Region, through its Civil Protection, has had two marquees built in the former vaccination hub in via Forcile, in the San Giuseppe La Rena district of Catania.

During the weekend I resumed the landings and shipwrecks

Tragic Easter weekend in the waters of the Mediterranean, where reports of damaged boats and migrants in search of help, with a crescendo of rescuers’ activity which from Friday to Monday made it possible to rescue around 2,000 people to which another 1,200 migrants were added for whom rescue operations are still underway in the Ionian between Sicily and Calabria.

Thirty-eight are instead victims of two shipwrecks, one off Tunisia and the other in Maltese waters, and 18 missing. Just the two rescues on Easter Monday were the most complex, since they involved about one thousand and two hundred people. There Coast Guard intervened to rescue two large boats: a fishing boat with 800 migrants on board, located over 120 miles south-east of Syracuse, and another vessel with 400 on board in the Italian Sar area 170 miles south-east of Capo Sparrow, reported by Alarm Phone who had sounded the alarm since Easter day.

Rescue operations southeast of Syracuse were coordinated by Peluso ship with the support of three Sar class 300 patrol boats and the assistance of a merchant ship present in the area; the intervention southeast of Capo Passero was instead managed by Nave Diciotti with the help of two merchant vessels for assistance. In support of the search and rescue operations of these days, air vehicles are also participating Coast Guard e you Frontex.

