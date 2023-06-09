Home » Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And Italy moves away from Hungary
Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And Italy moves away from Hungary

Migrants, Orban fires on the EU agreement. And Italy moves away from Hungary

Orban: “Brussels is abusing its power. They want to relocate migrants to Hungary by force”

On the Migrant IssueBrussels abuses its power. They want to relocate the migrants to Hungary by force“. This is the accusation launched on Facebook by the Hungarian premier, Viktor Orban, after the EU Council’s agreement on immigration (also opposed by Poland). According to the prime minister of Budapest “it is unacceptable” that the EU wants to “use violence to transform Hungary into a country of migrants”.

Opposite view for Italy, which through the mouth of the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, she says, “very satisfied with the result achieved at the Luxembourg summit”. The agreement, underlined Tajani, is “an important first step”.

