Migrants, Paris: “Meloni inhuman”. She: “Used to settle internal accounts”

Migrants, Meloni’s reply: “Macron’s party? They have internal problems maintaining consensus”

“Evidently there is some problem they need to solve. But I don’t think it’s a problem they have with us. There is obviously some sealing issue consent that needs to be addressed, but it is an internal problem. I don’t want to get into it, I understand the difficulties”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, he commented on the criticisms leveled at the Italian government by the president of Macron’s party on the management of the migration phenomenon.

Migrants, Salvini: “Unacceptable and offensive tones from France”

The new attack against Italy by Stephane Sejourne, the president of Renaissance, the party of French President Emmanuel Macron, cannot be reduced to a simple question of domestic politics and shows the weakness of Paris in the current international context. After the harsh words of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who last week defined Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “unable” to manage the migration crisis, today it was Sejourne who targeted the premier. Indeed, according to the president of Renaissance, Meloni “he does a lot of demagoguery on illegal immigration: his policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective“.

Very harsh words that, as the agency explains Novaalthough linked to the proximity of political positions between Meloni and Marine Le Pen, leader of the French right-wing Rassemblement National party, clash, not only due to the lack of institutional etiquette that emerges in attacking an allied country in the EU and NATO, but even more so due to the specificity of the accusations, directed directly against the prime minister. Uniting Meloni and Le Pen for the common political spectrum, however, it is too easy a simplification and does not take into account some non-negligible issues, first of all the fact that the two women are not exponents of the same political force in Europe. Meloni, in fact, leads the Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament, while Le Pen is part of Identity and Democracy, a line-up in which Italy is represented by Matteo Salvini’s League.

