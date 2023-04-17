Migrants, Piantedosi: “5-6 thousand in a weekend, a necessary state of emergency”

From Cutro in the Senate. Commissioner Valenti in Lampedusa

“The state of emergency has also been used for refugees from Ukraine to have tools for managing the phenomenon that are adequate for the strong impact caused by the concentrated arrival of people. When 6,000 arrive in a weekend, I challenge anyone with ordinary tools to find them an adequate and dignified accommodation”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this at the conference promoted by the Coisp police union ‘Security in Metropolitan Areas’, specifying that “the emergency is not a connotation of the phenomenon but a technical tool”.

COLLAPSING SICILY – The political debate on migrants in Italy continues. To the microphones of Tgcom 24 the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifanireiterated that “the emergency exists, we have been experiencing it in Sicily for a month already, since we were ‘submerged’ by landings. Thousands of people have invaded the Lampedusa hotspot which can only accommodate a few hundred migrants. The Region he did his part and lent a hand, we managed to get blankets, shoes, food in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior”.

Migrants. Sharp-eyed: “There is an exceptional situation”

“I can see the situation regarding landings every day. In Calabria the flows have almost quadrupled compared to last year, in which we welcomed more than 18,000 migrants as well as many others who land on our coasts with very small and sometimes not even identified. This year the landings are increasing even more, exponentially. I am very worried about what could happen, and for this I welcomed the declaration by the government of the state of emergency I think it is wrong to think that an exceptional situation can be dealt with with ordinary procedures”.

He said it Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region, speaking on “24 Mattino”, on Radio 24. “I – he added – govern a Region that really risks being overwhelmed by migratory flows and therefore I understand how important a state of emergency can be. Many migrants disembarking in Calabria they should be identified and repatriated in a few days, at most in a few weeks. Sometimes, however, with current procedures, even 60-80 days pass before this happens. With the declaration of a state of emergency, the hope is that we can do everything faster through accelerated procedures. Migrants who land in Roccella Jonica, in the province of Reggio Calabria, are sometimes forced to stay in a tent. If the government helps the mayors involved in initial reception, giving them the opportunity to identify with resources and organizational skills of the centers that carry out this activity in a more functional way, I think it’s a good thing”.

