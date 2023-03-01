“Me ‘police officer’? Proud of it”

‘Weaknesses’ of the Interior Ministry? “I will assume and I always assume all my responsibilities”. The interior minister said, Matteo Piantedosi, answering the question of one of the members of the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Chamber who audited him on the programmatic guidelines of the dicastery. “Deaths and tragedies like these have unfortunately also occurred in recent years – recalled the owner of the Viminale – there have also been similar events in years of very safe, very reliable and exemplary guidance… It is difficult and even embarrassing to make comparisons between tragedies but in any case I do not dream of attributing the responsibility to those who preceded me.”Since this government took office – concluded Piantedosi – we have committed ourselves to favoring regular entries, we have asked migrants not to surrender traffickers, we are working to give them the opportunity to reach through regular channels”.

Piantedosi, rescue chain of command? If I say what it is, it sounds like an accusation – “If I said what the chain of command is, one would think that I am accusing this or that. In the maritime rescue coordination sector there is an overlap between law enforcement functions and SAR operation, where the first qualification occurs according to how the event presents itself.In this case Frontex, in addition to having said that there was visibility of only one person on deck, while considering that there is also thermal detection, declared that there were good seaworthiness conditions. episode was a dramatic and tragic event, but entirely contingent on the arrival, with a shoal that caused the boat to run aground”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in a hearing at the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber on the programmatic lines of the dicastery, in his reply to the questions of the deputies after the shipwreck of Cutro.

Security: Piantedosi, I ‘policeman’? Proud of it – “I am often stigmatized and judged for having been a state official, a ‘policeman’ as someone says making a linguistic simplification: well, know that I am proud of it, I want to say it publicly”. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, after being audited by the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber on the programmatic guidelines of the dicastery.

