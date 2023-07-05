Migrants, Piantedosi: “No to a permanent center in Lampedusa”

Visit to Lampedusa by the Minister of the Interior together with the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson

“The Lampedusa hotspot will continue to exist with the same current vocation, namely that of a transit base”. The Minister of the Interior said this in response to questions from journalists Matteo Piantedosi during the press conference that followed the visit to the reception facility. A declaration awaited above all by the inhabitants of the island after the prefect on 7 June Valerio Valenticommissioner for the migrant emergency, taking stock of the situation of the hotspot entrusted to the Italian Red Cross, had not ruled out the possibility of creating a migrant detention center in Lampedusa.

Johansson to the inhabitants of Lampedusa, ‘you are not alone

“One thing must be said: this (immigration ed) is not only an Italian challenge, but a European one. You are not alone”. The European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, underlined this when addressing the people of Lampedusa during the press conference with the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. The mayor of Lampedusa Filippo Mannino is present at the meeting. “Solidarity is made compulsory by the legislation we have passed. And therefore it gives the commission a new tool, if some country does not take steps to relocate, it must pay, not only to the countries that are under pressure, but also to third countries. We have learned that anything that’s voluntary is hard to achieve, but it’s a slow and safe process.” This was stated by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, during the press conference held, on the sidelines of the visit with the head of the Viminale Matteo Piantedosi, at the Lampedusa hospital.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

