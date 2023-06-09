Migrants, Piantedosi raises his voice in the EU: “Redistribution is a failure”

Migrants, Piantedosi: “Asked for a point on Tunisia”

The European redistribution system has so far been a failure. According to the Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosiin his speech to the Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

“I must record that in the last year, in the face of a dramatic increase in flows of Central MediterraneanEuropean solidarity with first-entry countries has translated into a redistribution of around 1,500 people overall, which is well below the limited commitments undertaken and is certainly a symptom of a failure of the principle of redistribution”, he said .

