The Secret Service report: “Ready mass arrivals from Libya”

A new wave of immigration is coming. The Corriere della Sera writes it, based on the reports of the Italian Secret Services. “The signals have been different in the last few days. Like the 998 migrants who landed in Lampedusa in just 24 hours, a number not seen for some time. And the 1,300 people saved by the three boats in the Ionian Sea after the tragedy of Cutro. But the real problem is that this migratory wave, albeit substantial and dramatic, risks representing only an advance, a warning of what could happen in the next few days”, reads the Corriere della Sera.

According to the Corriere della Sera, “in the reports on immigration that are sent to the Italian government, the security apparatuses and analysts underline how in Libya, in detention camps but not only that, there are 685,000 irregular migrants ready to leave to land on the Italian coast”. This is a number seven times higher than all arrivals in 2022.

Fini: “My law on migrants must be changed”

Meanwhile, Gianfranco Fini tells La Stampa that the decree he signed in 2002 together with Umberto Bossi needs to be changed. “It has been in force for twenty years: it needs to be changed because the origin of the migratory phenomenon has changed. Today it has global dimensions and is increasingly correlated with moral duty, as well as international law, to guarantee the right of asylum to those fleeing wars, risks of genocide, natural disasters, mass violations of fundamental human rights”.

Meanwhile, the decree law on migrants, approved on Thursday by the Council of Ministers in Cutro, is in force. There is an increase in the penalty for smugglers up to 30 years and a three-year duration (2023-2025) of the flow decrees, but there is also an increase in the duration of residence permits for temporary employment contracts to three years permanent, for self-employment and for family reunification. The duration foreseen for these residence permits up to now was two years.

As far as special protection is concerned, the bans on expulsion decrease. The decree law cancels these provisions: “The refoulement or expulsion of a person to a State is also not permitted if there are well-founded reasons to believe that the removal from the national territory involves a violation of the right to respect for his private life and family member, unless it is necessary for reasons of national security, public order and safety as well as the protection of health in compliance with the Convention relating to the status of refugees, signed in Geneva on 28 July 1951, made executive by the law of 24 July 1954 , No. 722, and of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. For the purposes of assessing the risk of violation referred to in the previous period, account is taken of the nature and effectiveness of the family ties of the interested party, of his actual inclusion company in Italy, the duration of his stay in the national territory as well as the existence of family, cultural or social ties with the his country of origin”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

