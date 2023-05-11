Migrants-security, not just the police: from Meloni-Piantedosi more social aid

Security in the city, does the diplomacy of Meloni and Piantedosi work? Analyses

To ensure safety there is a need for prevention activity by all the economic, social and information institutional actors: said the Quaestor of Milan at the 171st Anniversary of the State Police. Just a few days earlier, the Department of Public Safety returned to Milan the 3.5 million euros that the Municipality had allocated for Social Cohesion until 2018.

If we put together 3 clues we get proof: we need an Ambrosian pact for security and social cohesion. Meloni was in Milan together with Minister Piantedosi last February 7, 2023: we need to start from here to analyze the outcome of the summit in the Prefecture which was held yesterday, as for Local Authorities, in the sole presence of the Mayor of Milan and not the President of the Lombardy Region, as the table instead envisaged Metropolitan on Security established by the Minniti Decrees.

It should be remembered the meeting of the Prime Minister with all the leaders of the Milanese security in the first place because it was the right choice, on the correct temporal level: at the beginning of the concrete operations of the new government, but also because the Mayor of Milan often refers to a past of relations with the leaders of the Milanese security Prefect, then Minister, and Quaestor, who shows a distorted conception of law enforcement that it would be useful to correct as soon as possible.

I’ll give an example to make myself understood by most: when during the Giunta Moratti an intervention of security and social cohesion was requested on Chiaravalle, the teaching of the street official who followed the Forza Nuova demonstration alongside the one promoted by Sunia, remains for me one of the most important teachings of humility.

Subscribe to the newsletter

