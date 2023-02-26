Home Business Migrants, shipwreck in the Crotone area: 34 dead found on the beach
Crotone, a boat of migrants is shipwrecked in the Steccato area. The toll is 34 dead including a newborn

Tragedy on Calabrian things. Different corpses have been found on the beach at locality Steccato, while others were recovered at sea. L’the boat, heavily loaded, would not have held up in rough seas. Police, carabinieri, financial police, coast guard, firefighters as well as 118 and Red Cross personnel arrived on the scene.

Crotone, among the dead migrants there is also a newborn

There is also a baby of a few months among the victims of the shipwreck of migrants which took place at dawn today in front of the beach Picket fence of Cutronear Crotone. His dead bodyaccording to the dramatic testimony of a firefighter, is among the 27 so far recovered by rescuers and police forces who are continuing their operations. The budget could get worse.

