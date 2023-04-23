Migrants: Sofo (FdI), vote today for amendment Dublin denies fake news Pd

“Today’s vote in Strasbourg on the start of interinstitutional negotiations for the modification of the Dublin Treaty officially denied the fake news disclosed yesterday by members of the PS, who if they had followed the work of the parliamentary commissions would have known that the Brothers of Italy had already voted in favor in the Libe committee”. Thus in a note the MEP of FdI-Ecr Vincent Sofo Member of the Libe Committee of the European Parliament.

"Now, however – he adds – we expect the Commission and the European Council, in line with the change of approach announced on the front of the fight against illegal immigration, to correct the proposal approved by the Libe commission during the negotiation phase which, by virtue of an agreement between the by the majority, has weakened everything that is needed to protect our borders, from the external dimension to the role of Frontex up to the discharge of responsibility for the ports of first arrival. Otherwise we will be ready to fight as soon as the negotiated proposal arrives in the Chamber in Strasbourg".


