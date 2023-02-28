Migrants, Piantedosi replies: “Those fleeing a war must not rely on smugglers”

The number of victims of the Cutro massacre rises to 64, after the discovery at dawn of the body of a man lying on the beach. While the search for the missing continues unabated tomorrow the funeral home will be open to pay homage to the victims. Meanwhile, politics is also moving after the massacre at sea. Giorgia Meloni wrote to the Council and the EU Commission: “Act now”. And the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi responds after the controversy: “Those fleeing a war must not rely on unscrupulous smugglers”.

Migrants, hunt for those responsible for the massacre

The search for the missing is accompanied by the work of the investigators to hunt down those responsible for the massacre: at the moment three alleged smugglers have been arrested: they are a Turkish citizen and two Pakistanis. The journey of death – this is the reconstruction of the Prosecutor of Crotone – cost ad each migrant about 8,000 euros. The three are in prison: the accusatory framework arises from the testimonies of the shipwrecked.

Investigations also on a fourth person who is currently under investigation but not subjected to restrictive measures. Since dawn today, divers from the Fire Brigade and the Guardia di Finanza have been engaged in searches at sea. Two helicopters were also in flight: the first for the financiers and the second for the police. The funeral home at the “Palamilone” in Crotone was always open to the public, to give a final farewell to the victims.

Migrants: Lollobrigida, plan for 500,000 legal migrants

“We will work to bring in almost 500,000 legal immigrants this year. This can also be organized through multilateral and bilateral agreements to support legal immigration.” So the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida during a press conference on the sidelines of his meetings in Brussels. “Working on flows is the right path, we have a flow plan that hasn’t been followed for years which can be an opportunity for those who want to come to Italy legally and safely”, he added.

