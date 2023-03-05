He becomes Prime Minister and looks good to the eye. Always very elegant, with a perennial handkerchief in his breast pocket that deserves the epithet of “man with pocket square”

It is true that the Italians are a people used to buying everything but there is also a physiological limit to the double pike and screwed tailors that it is possible to do in one’s political career. Let’s talk about Joseph Conte, moreover, these days also at the center of the judicial investigations of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office for the failure to implement a red zone at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, in 2020, another tragic chapter in our homeland history. Conte, let us remember, was a miraculous Fata Populina who allowed an obscure provincial professor to become premier as a point of fall in 2018 of the respective incompatibilities of the Five Stars and the League.

In fact, as will be remembered, Salvini and Di Maio who had won the elections, did not agree on who should express the premier and so he was advised by Alfonso Bonafede, who later became Minister of Justice, his university professor of civil law. The “Conte phenomenon” has yet to be studied by political historians because it is too recent – indeed it is contemporary – but it will surely go down in the annals. We were saying that the former prime minister begins his political career as a “people’s advocate” and pulls the former Big Brother Casalino known for the so-called “Rocco Code” as a spokesman, i.e. the conditions dictated for the Five Stars to participate in talk shows , a measure never seen in a western democratic country, although he naturally denies that it ever existed. But let’s go back to Conte.

Landini to Conte: “Please, always say that you didn’t know that the yellow-green government was right-wing”

He becomes Prime Minister and looks good to the eye. Always very elegant, with a perennial handkerchief in his pocket that deserves the epithet of “man with pocket square”, is proposed by the Five Stars but he is not a politician. Later Matteo Renzi will reveal that Conte was quite insistent with him with messages and the like at the time of his secretary.

Having sniffed the air, namely that the government has inside the Legai.e. a right-wing party, however, immediately transforms itself into the “people’s advocate” stimulating the pseudo-revolutionary anarchism of the grillini who at that stage immediately present themselves as a right-wing party. Thus was born the yellow-green government which will see the unprecedented coupling against nature – after all we are in “fluid” times – between Salvini and Di Maio.

At the beginning Conte behaves well, he is docile and submissive, he always asks his boss Di Maio first if he can or cannot say something publicly, but then he becomes familiar with that unexpected miracle that fell from the sky – namely Palazzo Chigi – and gradually takes control of the government, starting work on the Five Stars in whose “non-structure” they begin to infiltrate. In those times, if we want to be evangelical, Conte does the whole “bundle” and that is, he presents himself and acts as a man of order, a man of the right.

And it is not for nothing that he immediately supports the anti – migrants that Matteo Salvini consistently carries forward, then Minister of the Interior. Indeed, he tries to be even more zealous, intoxicated by the power with the Five Stars who, having no underlying ideology, support him with drawn sword.

