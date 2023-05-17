Home » Migrants, the French still play cockerels: new attack on Meloni
Migrants, the French still play cockerels: new attack on Meloni

Migrants, the French still play cockerels: new attack on Meloni

Migrants, new attack on Meloni from France

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin he once again attacked the premier Giorgia Meloni, already criticized for her management of the migration crisis. “When you make reckless promises, when you are an exponent of the far right – Meloni is not exactly a leftist progressive – you realize that reality is harsher,” he told France Inter. “My attack is not against the Italians but against political figures,” insisted Darmanin. “We have the right to say that Mrs. Le Pen, Mrs. Meloni, they don’t have the right role model.”

Only yesterday evening, at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik (Iceland), Macron, through the microphones of Tg3, had extended his hand to Meloni. “I hope to be able to cooperate with the Italian government. Italy cannot be left alone in the face of the migrant problem”. Words that seemed definitive from the French president. “We must be able to welcome those who come from countries at war”, he specified, underlining that “we need European solidarity and the effectiveness of our common borders”.

