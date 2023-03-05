Home Business Migrants, the Pope speaks like Salvini. “Stop Human Traffickers”
Migrants, the Pope speaks like Salvini. "Stop Human Traffickers"

Migrants, the Pope speaks like Salvini. "Stop Human Traffickers"

“The clear waters of the Mediterranean are no longer bloodied by such dramatic incidents”

The Pope expressed his “sorrow” for the tragedy of the death of migrants in Calabria. “I renew my entire appeal so that similar tragedies do not happen again, human traffickers are stopped”. “May journeys of hope never turn into journeys of death again.” “The clear waters of the Mediterranean are no longer bloodied by such dramatic incidents”. “May the Lord give us the strength to understand and to cry”, the Pope said at the Angelus.

“I express my pain – the Pope said in the Angelus – for the tragedy that took place in the waters of Cutro near Crotone. I pray for the many victims of the shipwreck, for their families and for those who survived. I express my appreciation and my gratitude to the local population and to the institutions for their solidarity and acceptance of these brothers and sisters of ours I renew my appeal to all so that similar tragedies do not repeat themselves. Traffickers of human beings must be stopped, they must not continue to dispose of the lives of so many innocent people. Journeys of hope never turn into journeys of death again. May the clear waters of the Mediterranean no longer be bloodied by such dramatic incidents. May the Lord give us the strength to understand and to cry”, concluded the Pope.

Migrants, Salvini: stop traffickers? I do what Pope says – “‘Human traffickers must be stopped’. I share the words of the Holy Father and I am working, not starting today, to put them into practice and save lives”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure, and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini after the words of the Pontiff at the Angelus.

Migrants, Meloni: let us make our words Holy Father – “The words of the Holy Father represent a great appeal to all institutions. As a government we make them our own, continuing to employ all the forces necessary to fight human traffickers and stop deaths at sea”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes on Facebook regarding what the Pontiff said today on the immigration tragedy of Cutro.

