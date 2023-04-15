Migrants, the UN sticks up for Italy



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights ”begged the Italian government to abandon its tough new law adopted earlier this year that limits search and rescue operations for civilians” and called for ‘ ‘refrain from criminalizing those involved in the provision of life-saving assistance”. Thus Volker Türk, head of the United Nations Human Rights Agency, expressed concern about the precarious situation of asylum seekers and migrants attempting to cross the central Mediterranean and called for efforts to ensure their speedy and dignified rescue. Regarding the state of emergency decided by Italy on Tuesday to manage the situation of migrants, Turk said that “any new policy under the state of emergency must be in line with Italy’s human rights obligations“. Because ”the protection of human rights, such as the right to life and the prohibition of refoulement, cannot be waived even during these periods”.

Turk has therefore praised the efforts of the Italian coastguard which has saved about two thousand people since Friday. “Now is the time for solidarity with Italy and enhanced cooperation to safeguard the protection of human rights of all people in transit,” Türk said, calling on EU member states to coordinate on migration governance. “We are seeing a sharp increase in the number of desperate people putting at serious risk own life, we cannot afford not to get involved in a debate about who is responsible. Lives are at stake,” she added.

Turk then urged states to open more regular migration channels, improve responsibility sharing, ensure arrangements for the safe and timely disembarkation of all people rescued at sea. He also called for independent monitoring and oversight of migration-related policies and practices. ”Experience teaches us that the adoption of a tougher line on the containment of irregular immigration will not prevent departures, but will cause more human suffering and deaths at sea. Instead, it would be much better for countries to provide safe and regular routes for migration and prevent unnecessary deaths,” he added.

Legislative Decree for Migrants: stop converting protection into work permits

New and substantial ‘restrictions’ on special protection. The sub-amendment of the majority (presented in agreement with the government but by the political forces to avoid having to reopen the deadlines for the presentation of further sub-amendments) to the Migrants decree, launched by the executive during the CDM held in Cutrofirst of all provides for a clean slate on the conversion of special protection into residence permits for work purposes. The first modification envisaged by the sub-amendment by the majority provides in fact: “To amendment 7.0.100, after article 7-quater, add the following: ‘7-quinquies. (Special protection, medical treatment, natural disasters and victims the crime of coercion and inducement to marry) 1. The following amendments are made to Legislative Decree No. 286 of 25 July 1998: a) in article 6, paragraph 1-bis, letters a), b) and h- bis are suppressed”.

The Legislative Decree to which it refers and which it is requested to modify with the suppression of some provisions, establishes: “The following residence permits can be converted into a residence permit for work reasons, where the requisites are met: a) residence permit for special protection, referred to in Article 32, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree No. 25 of 28 January 2008, with the exception of cases for which the causes of denial and exclusion of international protection have been applied, referred to in Articles 10, paragraph 2, 12, paragraph 1, letters b) and c), and 16 of Legislative Decree No. 251 of 19 November 2007; b) residence permit for disasters, referred to in article 20-bis; Ha bis): permit stay for medical treatment”.

