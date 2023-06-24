Migrants, yet another shipwreck in Lampedusa. 40 missing, there is also a newborn

Shipwreck in Lampedusa, the balance is not yet definitive

And shipwreck of a boat with dozens of migrants on board occurred a Lampedusa. According to reports from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 40 could be missing. “Dynamics and number are to be confirmed”, explains the spokesman of the IOM, Flavio Di Giacomo, who adds: “It is urgent to strengthen the relief efforts on the route Tunisia: the fragile iron boats on which migrants fleeing the country are forced to travel are causing an unacceptable number of deaths this year”.

Among the 40 missing people, – says Chiara Cardoletti, UNHCR spokeswoman – there is at least one a newborn. “It is unacceptable – he underlines – to continue counting the dead at the gates of Europe, a coordinated and shared rescue mechanism at sea between states is now also a matter of conscience”.

